Long (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Monday night's tilt against the Redskins.

Long was limited at practice throughout the week until sitting out Saturday in its entirety. That trend does not bode well for his status Monday, but they Bears may have been just opting to exercise caution. He looks to be a true game-time decision at this point. Ted Larsen would presumably fill in at right guard should he be unable to go.

