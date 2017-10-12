Play

Long did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Long dealt with an ankle through the month of September, so it's possible that the ailment is a lingering one. Long did, however, participate in Wednesday's practice, so it also could be a precautionary measure to hold him out Thursday. The team should provide more clarity on Long's status following Friday's session.

