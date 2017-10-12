Bears' Kyle Long: Not practicing Thursday
Long did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Long dealt with an ankle through the month of September, so it's possible that the ailment is a lingering one. Long did, however, participate in Wednesday's practice, so it also could be a precautionary measure to hold him out Thursday. The team should provide more clarity on Long's status following Friday's session.
More News
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...