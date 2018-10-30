Bears' Kyle Long: Placed in walking boot
Long was seen with a boot on his injured right foot Tuesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Long originally suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Bears' Week 8 win Sunday and didn't return. Head coach Matt Nagy should provide an update on the health of Long on Wednesday, but the fact that he's in a walking boot is cause for serious concern. If Long is unable to play, Bryan Witzmann could draw the start in his absence at right guard.
