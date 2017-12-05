Bears' Kyle Long: Placed on IR
Long (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Long suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers but the details of the ailment are still unknown. The veteran lineman dealt with ankle and finger injuries throughout the season and it appears the addition of the shoulder injury was too much for Long to play through. He played in 62.7 percent of the Bears' snaps this season but will now leave Cody Whitehair to take over as starting right guard for the remainder of the season.
