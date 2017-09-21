Bears' Kyle Long: Practices fully Thursday
Long (ankle) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM reports.
Long missed the first two weeks of the season and was limited at practice Wednesday, but now seems ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. The Bears' offensive line looks to be getting back to full strength, but Josh Sitton (rib) has yet to practice this week.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...