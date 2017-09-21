Play

Long (ankle) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM reports.

Long missed the first two weeks of the season and was limited at practice Wednesday, but now seems ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. The Bears' offensive line looks to be getting back to full strength, but Josh Sitton (rib) has yet to practice this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories