Bears' Kyle Long: Practicing Sunday
Long (ankle) participated in Sunday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Long was limited last week as he works back from right ankle surgery and the Bears are likely going to continue to ease him back into action throughout training camp. He was reportedly taking part in Sunday's practice without issue, which bodes well for Long to be all systems go by the time the regular season arrives. Long is currently making the transition from right guard to left guard ahead of the upcoming campaign.
