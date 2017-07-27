Long (ankle) participated in the Bears first practice of training camp, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

It had been previously reported that Long was questionable for the start of training camp, but the great news is that he's on the field as he works on his transition from right guard to left guard. Should he have a healthy camp, he'll continue to ensure that the Bears have a strong offensive line, especially on the interior, which significantly helps to open lanes for star running back Jordan Howard,