Bears' Kyle Long: Progressing well during rehabilitation
Long (shoulder) has been participating in individual drills during practice, Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Long's progression appears to be encouraging given his limited availability in the early going. As long as he avoids any setbacks, Long should be fully ready to go before the start of the regular season. The team hopes he'll be ready to partake in team drills in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...