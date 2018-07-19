Bears' Kyle Long: Ready for training camp
Long (shoulder) will be ready for the start of training camp, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Long underwent three separate operations this offseason on his neck, shoulder and elbow, but he has done well with his rehab and appears ready to go as the team returns to the field for the start of training camp. After playing all but one game in his first three seasons, Long has seen the field in just 18 games between the last two campaign. Assuming he can stay healthy, Long should slot in as the team's starting right guard again in 2018.
