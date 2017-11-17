Long (finger) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Long only played one snap last week against the Packers, as the lineman is dealing with a plethora of injuries at the moment. It seems like the veteran will power through the pain this week in hopes of playing Sunday against the Lions. Look for more updates to come once Friday's injury report is released.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories