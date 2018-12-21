Bears' Kyle Long: Returns to practice
Long (foot) was designated to return from injured reserve Friday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Long landed on injured reserve after suffering the foot injury Week 8 against the Jets. The 30-year-old now has a 21-day window in which he can practice before the Bears must decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster or allow him to remain on injured reserve. The earliest Long can appear in a game is Week 17 against the Vikings, as he must be on injured reserve for at least eight games. The veteran lineman could provide a major boost to the Bears' offensive line for the playoffs if able to return.
