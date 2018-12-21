Long (foot) was designated to return from injured reserve Friday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Long landed on injured reserve after suffering the foot injury Week 8 against the Jets. The 30-year-old now has a 21-day window in which he can practice before the Bears must decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster or allow him to remain on injured reserve. The earliest Long can appear in a game is Week 17 against the Vikings, as he must be on injured reserve for at least eight games. The veteran lineman could provide a major boost to the Bears' offensive line for the playoffs if able to return.

