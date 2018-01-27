Bears' Kyle Long: Set for shoulder surgery
Long, who underwent season-ending surgery on his neck Dec. 19, said this week during an interview with the "Carmen and Jurko" show on WMVP-AM 1000 that he would also undergo offseason surgery to address a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports. "There's going to be some work done with [the labrum] for sure," Long said.
Long first tore the labrum in the 2016 preseason, but went on to play eight games during that regular season and 10 contests in 2017 before being shut down on account of the more pressing neck issue. While the Bears monitor Long's recovery from at least two procedures, it's unlikely that he'll take part in the team's offseason program, though there's more optimism regarding his availability for training camp.
