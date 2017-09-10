Bears' Kyle Long: Sitting out Week 1
Long (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bears listed Long as questionable heading into the weekend after he turned in limited practices Thursday and Friday, but he apparently didn't demonstrate enough progress in his recovery during those sessions to make the team confident in his ability to suit up in Week 1. With Long on the sideline, the Bears may turn to Cody Whitehair to pick up the start at left guard.
