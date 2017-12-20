Long (hand/shoulder) underwent neck surgery Tuesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Though hand and shoulder issues resulted in Long landing on injured reserve earlier this month, it looks like recovering from the neck procedure will be the lineman's top priority heading into the 2018 campaign. Even so, Long still could require surgery to address the torn tendon and ligaments in his left hand and the torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury he had been playing through since August of 2016. It's expected that Long will be ready to go for the start of training camp in the fall, but the three-time Pro Bowler's litany of health issues the past couple of seasons may make it difficult for the Bears to rely on him playing all 16 games in 2018.