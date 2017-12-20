Bears' Kyle Long: Undergoes neck surgery
Long (hand/shoulder) underwent neck surgery Tuesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Though hand and shoulder issues resulted in Long landing on injured reserve earlier this month, it looks like recovering from the neck procedure will be the lineman's top priority heading into the 2018 campaign. Even so, Long still could require surgery to address the torn tendon and ligaments in his left hand and the torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury he had been playing through since August of 2016. It's expected that Long will be ready to go for the start of training camp in the fall, but the three-time Pro Bowler's litany of health issues the past couple of seasons may make it difficult for the Bears to rely on him playing all 16 games in 2018.
More News
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...