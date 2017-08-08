The Bears organization is making no promises that Long (ankle) will be cleared to play in Week 1, , Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Long's been limited in practices during training camp as he recovers from ankle surgery, and the timeline for his return to full health is uncertain. In case he's unavailable to start the season, Cody Whitehair has been taking reps at left guard, and would likely take over while Hroniss Grasu would handle duties at center. Having Long in the lineup certainly would make life easier for Jordan Howard and the team's rushing attack, which could see significant attention from opposing defenses this year.