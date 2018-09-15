Bears' Kyle Long: Will play Monday
Long (ankle) returned to practice and is expected to suit up against the Seahawks on Monday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Long was able to suit up for Chicago's season opener despite undergoing three separate offseason operations on his neck, shoulder and elbow. The 29-year-old seems likely to play again in Week 2, and should slot in as the Bears' starting right guard Monday versus the Seahawks.
