Long (ankle) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Long was added to the injury report on Thursday, as he was limited in practice due to his ankle injury. He's faced multiple injuries throughout the season but will continue to fight through them this week. Long played in all of Chicago's offensive snaps last week and will look to do the same this week.

