Bears' Kyle Monangai: 20 scrimmage yards in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monangai rushed six times for 16 yards and caught a four-yard pass in the Bears' 31-14 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Monangai didn't handle a rushing attempt in Week 1, but with the Bears playing in blowouts the last two weeks, he has averaged 6.5 carries over that span. Until Monangai establishes a role in close games, it's unclear how much work he'll see as the No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift.
More News
-
Bears' Kyle Monangai: Handles first NFL rushing attempts•
-
Bears' Kyle Monangai: Light role behind Swift in opener•
-
Bears' Kyle Monangai: Active for season opener•
-
Bears' Kyle Monangai: Ready for Week 1•
-
Bears' Kyle Monangai: Listed as limited•
-
Bears' Kyle Monangai: Limited with hamstring injury•