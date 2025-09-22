Monangai rushed six times for 16 yards and caught a four-yard pass in the Bears' 31-14 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Monangai didn't handle a rushing attempt in Week 1, but with the Bears playing in blowouts the last two weeks, he has averaged 6.5 carries over that span. Until Monangai establishes a role in close games, it's unclear how much work he'll see as the No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift.