Monangai is the Bears' lone active running back behind D'Andre Swift for Monday night's game against the Vikings.

Monangai missed some practice reps with a hamstring injury this past week but didn't carry an injury designation into Monday night's contest. With Roschon Johnson (foot) out for Week 1, Monangai could see a handful of touches behind Swift. Monangai has a chance to carve out a role in short-yardage and goal-line situations.