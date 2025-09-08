Monangai is the Bears' lone active running back behind starter D'Andre Swift for Monday's game against the Vikings.

Monangai missed some practice reps with a hamstring injury this week but didn't carry an injury designation into the season opener. With Roschon Johnson (foot) siting out, Monangai could see a handful of touches behind Swift. Monangai has a chance to carve out a role in short-yardage and goal-line situations.