Monangai (thumb/toe) didn't practice Thursday.

Monangai also missed Wednesday's walkthrough due to the turf-toe injury that has sidelined him the last four contests. With no activity to speak of so far and just one more chance to practice this week, he seems to be trending toward another absence Sunday against the Buccaneers, something that may be confirmed on Friday's injury report. D'Andre Swift will continue to pace the Bears backfield for as long as Monangai is sidelined, with Roschon Johnson on hand for any RB reps that linger.