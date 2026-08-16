Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Bears' Kyle Monangai: Believed to be "fine" after exiting practice

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Monangai is believed to be "fine" after exiting Sunday's practice with a right-knee injury, and he will undergo an MRI, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Monangai walked off the practice field under his own power after he was tackled from behind by defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Schefter added that initial tests showed that his knee was structurally sound, but the team will confirm the severity of the injury with a subsequent MRI. When healthy, Monangai should combine with starting running back D'Andre Swift to form one of the NFL's best rushing duos for the second year in a row.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!