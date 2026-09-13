Monangai carried the ball 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 59-37 win over the Panthers.

In the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history, Monangai carved out his share of the production, although he took a back seat to D'Andre Swift's three TDs and 134 scrimmage yards. Coach Ben Johnson's offensive scheme led to big numbers for his running backs in Detroit, and it looks like more of the same will be in store for Chicago's backfield in his second year at the helm. Monangai will look to make a splash again at home in Week 2 against the Vikings.