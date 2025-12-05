Bears' Kyle Monangai: Cleared from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monangai (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Green Bay.
Monangai made it back to full participation Friday after missing Wednesday's practice and being limited Thursday. He should be fine for his usual role as the 1B to D'Andre Swift's 1A, but a matchup with the Packers could make it difficult to pile up rushing volume the way the Bears did in some of their recent games.
