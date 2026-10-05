Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that Monangai is considered day-to-day after sustaining a right thumb injury in Sunday's 23-12 win over the Jets, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Monangai was on the bench for the final four minutes of the victory due to the injury, but he handled a hefty workload prior to his departure, finishing the day with 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns while tacking on a four-yard reception on his lone target. With imaging on Monangai's thumb revealing nothing overly concerning, Johnson is expecting the second-year back to be fine for next Sunday's matchup with the Packers. Even so, it wouldn't be surprising if Monangai ended up being a non-participant or limited participant when the Bears begin Week 5 prep Wednesday.