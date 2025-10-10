Bears' Kyle Monangai: DNP with thigh injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monangai (thigh) did not practice Thursday.
It's Monangai's first appearance on the injury report this season. The seventh-round rookie has carried the ball just 17 times for 62 scoreless yards through four games, adding three catches for 23 yards on five targets. Monangai is little more than an end-of-bench stash in fantasy.
