Monangai carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards and caught both his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings.

The second-year RB led the Chicago backfield in rushing yards by two over D'Andre Swift on six fewer totes, but neither player was able to get into the end zone. Monangai has seen exactly 12 touches in each of the first two games of the season, turning that volume into 182 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD, but he could see more volume in Week 3 against the Eagles with Caleb Williams (hamstring) potentially unavailable, and Tyson Bagent under center.