Bears' Kyle Monangai: Finds end zone
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monangai rushed 13 times for 81 yards and one touchdown and caught two passes for 13 yards in the Bears' 26-14 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Monangai recorded his first game with more than seven rushes and 28 yards. Some of his increased work came because the Bears won by double digits. It's unlikely this level of workload continues unless D'Andre Swift misses time.
