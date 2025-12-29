Monangai handled eight carries for 38 yards and caught three of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 42-38 loss to the 49ers.

Monangai and D'Andre Swift (9-54-2) both averaged well over 4.0 yards per carry against the 49ers' porous run defense Sunday, but the latter's pair of rushing touchdowns gave the veteran counterpart of Chicago's backfield duo the fantasy edge in Week 17. Monangai has cooled off a bit since exploding on the scene midseason, averaging 44.5 rushing yards/game with no touchdowns over his last four contests. That said, the seventh-round rookie remains a featured piece on offense for Chicago heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Lions.