Monangai rushed seven times for 28 yards and a touchdown while failing to catch his only target in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Giants.

Monangai broke out for 198 scrimmage yards against the Bengals in Week 9 but was outplayed by D'Andre Swift (groin) in Swift's return from a one-game absence. The rookie seventh-round pick out of Rutgers opened the scoring with an eight-yard touchdown run in the first quarter but was out-touched 18-7 by Swift. Head coach Ben Johnson may be attempting to replicate the backfield formula he used as the Lions' offensive coordinator the previous couple seasons, with the 5-foot-8, 207-pound Monangai providing power inside a la David Montgomery, while Swift's used in a more versatile role like Jahmyr Gibbs. Swift is still the top option for the Bears, but Monangai should remain involved in Week 11 against the Vikings.