Monangai rushed the ball 14 times for 57 yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Packers. He added one reception on two targets for zero yards.

Monangai worked as the traditional lead back for Chicago during the first half, though his touches ultimately evened out with D'Andre Swift throughout the final two quarters. Monangai couldn't find much rushing room in the tough matchup, logging a long gain of only nine yards while averaging 4.1 yards per carry. While it wasn't his best showing, Monangai has clearly established a role in the Chicago offense, having logged at least 12 carries in four consecutive contests.