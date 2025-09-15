Monangai rushed seven times for 28 yards and caught one of three targets for eight yards in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Monangai saw extended work in a game the Bears were blown out, but he is the clear No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift in the Chicago backfield in a game that Roschon Johnson was active in. The rookie may not see consistent work, but Monangai could be in line for a sizable backfield role should Swift miss time.