Monangai rushed the ball 11 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns. He wasn't able to catch either of his two targets.

Monangai split carries evenly with D'Andre Swift throughout the first half, accounting for eight of his 11 carries. However, Swift saw nine carries in the final two quarters as opposed to only three for Monangai. While he's still seen double-digit carries in five consecutive games, it appears clear that Swift remains the lead back in Chicago, meaning Monangai will be reliant on finding the end zone and rushing efficiency to put up viable fantasy performances. He didn't do either in Sunday's blowout win, leading to a disappointing stat line.