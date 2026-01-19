Monangai rushed 13 times for 36 yards while hauling in all four of his targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Rams in the divisional round.

Monangai struggled to gain traction in Sunday's snowy playoff loss (2.8 YPC), but his solid effort as a receiver helped buoy his fantasy score. D'Andre Swift (19-76-0) had the superior day on the ground, but neither back was able to hit pay dirt as Chicago's 2025 campaign comes to a close. The seventh-round rookie broke onto the scene as a change-of-pace back behind Swift to begin the year, carving out a significant role on offense while finishing the regular season with a 169-783-5 rushing line across 17 appearances. Swift and Monangai should continue working in tandem out of the gates in 2026, with the latter possessing tantalizing upside in fantasy for his upcoming sophomore season.