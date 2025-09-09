Monangai played nine of the Bears' 67 snaps on offense and hauled in his lone target for an 11-yard reception in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

With Roschon Johnson (foot) inactive for Week 1, Monangai began his NFL career as the No. 2 back behind D'Andre Swift, but the rookie seventh-round pick predictably saw limited usage behind the starter. Though his reception went for a first down to lead to an eventual touchdown on the Bears' opening possession, Monangai might have undid some goodwill by committing a drive-killing offensive holding penalty in the second quarter. Monangai didn't have a role on special teams in the opener, so he could be at risk of finding himself on the inactive list when Johnson gets healthy and once special-teams standout Travis Homer (calf) returns from the PUP list.