Monangai (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Monangai has been a limited participant in Chicago's first two practices heading into Sunday's battle with the NFC North rival Vikings. The second-year pro no longer seems bothered by the knee injury that forced him to miss time during the preseason, and Monangai is coming off a strong season opener in which he produced a 61-yard touchdown run. D'Andre Swift (ankle/knee) was also listed as limited Thursday, so the health of Chicago's top two running back will bear monitoring on Friday's injury report.