Monangai rushed six times for 14 yards and caught his only target for 15 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Lions.

Monangai was bottled up for the most part in Week 18, producing his lowest yardage total on the ground since Week 1. On the bright side, the running back has now corralled at least one pass in three straight games after having caught just one pass over the previous four contests combined. Monangai will complete his rookie campaign having turned 169 carries into 783 yards and five touchdowns while catching 18 of 30 targets for 164 yards over 17 regular-season contests. The Bears will now square off with the Packers in the wild-card round next weekend, and Monangai combined to record 107 rushing yards on 23 carries in the team's previous two matchups with Green Bay this year.