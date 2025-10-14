default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Monangai rushed five times for 19 yards and caught his lone target for 25 yards in the Bears' 25-24 win over the Commanders on Monday.

Monangai has fewer than 20 rushing yards in three straight contests, but he reached a season-high 25 receiving yards in Week 6, keeping him in a fantasy reserve role.

More News