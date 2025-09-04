default-cbs-image
Monangai (hamstring) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate.

Monangai was tagged as limited Thursday after having missed Chicago's preseason finale, while No. 2 running back Roschon Johnson (foot) was a DNP. The statuses of both Monangai and Johnson will need to be monitored heading into Monday night's Week 1 matchup at home against the Vikings, as starter D'Andre Swift currently stands as the Bears' only fully healthy backfield option.

