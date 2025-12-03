Monangai was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to an ankle injury.

Monangai was listed with an ankle injury ahead of the Bears' Week 10 matchup against the Giants, but his listed lack of activity to begin Week 14 prep is somewhat worrisome as the team prepares for Sunday's road showdown with the Packers. His status thus will be monitored closely as the week continues to see if he practices Thursday and/or Friday, after which the Bears may tag him with a designation. D'Andre Swift would take on most of the backfield reps this weekend if Monangai is inhibited or sidelined.