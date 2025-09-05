Bears' Kyle Monangai: Listed as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Monangai (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Friday.
The Bears also listed Monangai as limited Thursday, when they didn't hold a strenuous practice and the report was just an estimate. He at least appears ahead of fellow backup running back Roschon Johnson, who was a non-participant both days due to a calf injury. Monangai, a rookie seventh-round pick, should get some touches off the bench behind D'Andre Swift if he's healthy enough to play Monday night.
