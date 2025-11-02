Monangai rushed 26 times for 176 yards and brought in three of five targets for 22 yards in the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

The rookie seventh-round pick got the starting call with both D'Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (back) sidelined, and Monangai delivered even better returns than he was already projected for while facing a highly porous Bengals defense. Monangai's longest run of the day went for an impressive 39 yards, one his three runs of 10-plus yards. The standout performance certainly gives the Bears confidence -- and perhaps the luxury of sitting Swift out an extra week if he's not fully healthy -- when they draw another extremely favorable matchup for the running game in that of the visiting Giants in Week 10.