Monangai (undisclosed) was not present during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Monangai has been battling through multiple lower-body issues dating back to training camp, including a knee injury and a hamstring issue that limited him in practice last week. However, he has still been able to suit up and play well in both games so far. Saturday's injury report will be more telling for Monangai's status heading into Monday Night Football against the Eagles.