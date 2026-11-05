Monangai (thumb/toe) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Monangai continues to be listed as a DNP due to the turf-toe injury that's held him out of the last four games. It doesn't bode well for his odds to return to action Sunday against the Buccaneers that he remains sidelined, and the Bears have a Week 10 bye, so the team may be focused on getting him healthy for the final eight contests of the campaign. D'Andre Swift will continue to lead Chicago's backfield for as long as Monangai is out, with Roschon Johnson picking up the scraps behind Swift.