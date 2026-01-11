Monangai rushed eight times for 27 yards while adding a 22-yard reception on three targets in the Bears' 31-27 wild-card win over the Packers on Saturday.

Although Monangai has played 40 to 45 percent of the snaps in each of Chicago's last six games, he handled single-digit carries for the fourth straight contest. After being a solid fantasy producer in Weeks 9-13, the running back has 57 or fewer scrimmage yards with no touchdowns over the last six games. Monangai will likely continue to be the clear second option in the Bears' backfield during next week's divisional-round clash.