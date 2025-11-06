Monangai (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Monangai had a cap on his reps Wednesday during the Bears' first Week 10 session, but his ability to participate fully in Thursday's practice clears the way for the rookie to play Sunday against the Giants. While D'Andre Swift (groin) missed his first game of the season in Week 9, Monangai stepped in seamlessly as the Bears' starting running back in a 47-42 win over the Bengals, finishing with 198 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 29 touches. Swift also practiced fully Thursday and should return to a starting role this weekend, but Monangai may have nonetheless earned himself a larger share of the touches and snaps out of the backfield than he had previously occupied on the heels of his big performance.