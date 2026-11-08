Monangai (thumb/toe) isn't slated to play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but he's expected to return after the Bears' Week 10 bye in a Week 11 matchup with the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Monangai was able to get back on the practice field Friday for the first time since suffering a turf-toe injury versus the Jets on Oct. 4, but his limited showing in that session seemingly won't be enough to clear him to suit up Sunday. The Bears have a Week 10 bye on tap, so it comes as no surprise that the team likely will hold off on Monangai's return for two more weeks. Yet again, D'Andre Swift will pace Chicago's backfield this weekend, with Roschon Johnson also on hand for RB reps.