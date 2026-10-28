Monangai (thumb/toe) was on a stationary bike during warmups but wasn't on the field during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Adam Jahns of AllCHGO.com reports.

Monangai has missed the last three games due to a turf toe injury, and until he's able to mix into drills in some capacity, he likely isn't a candidate to return to action. Thursday's injury report will reveal his activity level to begin Week 8 prep, but if he doesn't practice, he'll have two more chances to do so ahead of Monday's game at Seattle.