Monangai (thumb/toe) said Monday that he's "on track" to return to action Sunday against the Saints, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Monangai was a limited practice participant Nov. 6, which marked his first on-field work since suffering a turf toe injury Oct. 4 versus the Jets. He still missed his fifth consecutive game as a result of that injury and a right thumb issue, but after a Week 10 bye, he's aiming to resume game action. "The time off definitely helped, but I mean it's going to be there," Monangai relayed about the toe concern. "Offseason, I'll heal it. ... It's something I can manage now." He also mentioned that he'll need the support of plates and orthotics inside his cleats the rest of the campaign. The Bears logged an unofficial practice Monday, which Monangai took part in, and Wednesday's injury report will reveal his initial activity level of Week 11 prep.