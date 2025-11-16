Monangai rushed 12 times for 23 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Vikings.

Monangai scored a one-yard rushing touchdown to give the Bears a 7-3 lead in the second quarter, one play after setting up the goal-line opportunity with a powerful six-yard run to convert on third-and-4. He ceded most of the rushing opportunities to D'Andre Swift (21 carries for 90 yards) for the second straight game since Swift returned from a one-game absence due to a groin injury, but Monangai has scored a touchdown in both of those games. Monangai should continue to play a complementary role, including some short-yardage opportunities, in Week 12 against the Steelers.